Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06.

