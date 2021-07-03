Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR opened at $49.72 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

