Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,144 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Kura Oncology worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

