Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 457,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Coherent worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1,029.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $9,338,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

