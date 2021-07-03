Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.21 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

