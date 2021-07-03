Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.98 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

