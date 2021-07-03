Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.85 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

