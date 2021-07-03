Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

