Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.