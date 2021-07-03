Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

