Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 520.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,171 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $50.40 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

