Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

