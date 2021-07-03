Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $22.48 Million Investment in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,074,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,479,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Harpoon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

HARP stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 643,833 shares of company stock worth $14,074,236. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.