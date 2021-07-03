Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 488,308 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 488,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.12% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CGEM opened at $25.85 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

