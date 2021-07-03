Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.