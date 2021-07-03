Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.