Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 146,673 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 146,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of COG opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.