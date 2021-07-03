Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

