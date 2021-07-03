Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 42,020 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

