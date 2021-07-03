Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 48,551 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.95 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

