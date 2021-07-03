Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 51,651 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

