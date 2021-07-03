Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,347 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

