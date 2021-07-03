Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $23.43 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,077,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SGFY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

SGFY stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

