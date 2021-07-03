Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $28,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.