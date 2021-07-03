Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,838 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

