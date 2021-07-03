Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. Fraport has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $70.95.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

