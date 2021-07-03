Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $$70.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. Fraport has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $70.95.
About Fraport
