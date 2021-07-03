FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 732,315 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

