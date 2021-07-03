FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Short Interest Update

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 419,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTOC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,750,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.76 on Friday. 1,294,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

