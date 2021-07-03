FUD.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $247.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00020399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $166,502.40 and approximately $247.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.