Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,353.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $157,353.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,792 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

