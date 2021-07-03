FUNToken (FUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $174.62 million and $2.34 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.