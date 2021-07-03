Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.36 or 0.99738427 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,942,018 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

