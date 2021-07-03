FUTURAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,934.36 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $15,934.36 and $60.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00226595 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.00754061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

