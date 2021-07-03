Fyooz (FYZ) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.90 million and $20,317.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00745368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080745 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

