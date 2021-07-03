Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.91 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $62.91 million and $339,506.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00747219 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 365.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

