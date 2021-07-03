Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLXZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.54. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

