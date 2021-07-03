Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 141.90 ($1.85). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 140.10 ($1.83), with a volume of 121,810 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.62. The firm has a market cap of £155.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

