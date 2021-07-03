GAMB 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,974.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $2,974.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080826 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

