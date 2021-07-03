GameCredits Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $227,160.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00406307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,182,071 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

