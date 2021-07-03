GamyFi Platform (GFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $790,890.99

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $790,890.99 and approximately $44,598.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,571 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamyFi Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

