Gas Reaches Market Cap of $59.20 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Gas has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and $7.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00016923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

