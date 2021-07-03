Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 362,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.