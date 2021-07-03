General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

