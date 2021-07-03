GenesisX Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. GenesisX has a total market cap of $68,798.93 and $236.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,686,602 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

