Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 146,420 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.