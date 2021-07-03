Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 68,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,923. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

