Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 68,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

