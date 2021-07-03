Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gentherm worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,336. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

