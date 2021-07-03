Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.37% of Genuine Parts worth $53,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 379.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

