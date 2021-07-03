Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of EVERTEC worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

